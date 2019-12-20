Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Mother Lioness Saves Cubs in Crocodile-Infested Water in this Heart-stopping Video

Luca Bracali, a wildlife photographer, had captured the incredible moment while shooting at the Ewaso Ny’iro river.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WATCH: Mother Lioness Saves Cubs in Crocodile-Infested Water in this Heart-stopping Video
Screenshot from video uploaded by Fayad / YouTube.

In Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve, a lioness was sighted grabbing her young cub from being swept away while crossing a crocodile-infested river.

Luca Bracali, a wildlife photographer, has captured this heartstopping moment while shooting at the Ewaso Ny’iro river.

In the incredible video, the mother lioness could be seen walking across the fast-moving river carefully, along with her 3 cubs.

One of the little cubs, while wading, suddenly seemed to lose footing and disappeared underwater within seconds.

The alert lioness instantaneously pulled the cub with her mouth and set it back on track; thereby averting an otherwise moment of a mishap.

After grabbing one by the neck, the lioness drew the other cub towards her with her mouth, to make sure it does not get swept away.

Four of them reaching the opposite bank of the river, safely, was a sight to behold.

What was special about this incident was the fact that cubs so young are hardly seen crossing rivers, stated Bracali.

The photographer’s guide, who has worked with him for around 10 years in Masai Mara, expressed wonder at the incident as he too had never witnessed such a moment.

Kenya’s Ewaso Ny’iro river is known for its high current and is inhabited by a large number of crocodiles. Earlier, a baby elephant was saved by locals from the rushing river in Samburu National Reserve.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram