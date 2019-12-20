WATCH: Mother Lioness Saves Cubs in Crocodile-Infested Water in this Heart-stopping Video

In Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve, a lioness was sighted grabbing her young cub from being swept away while crossing a crocodile-infested river.

Luca Bracali, a wildlife photographer, has captured this heartstopping moment while shooting at the Ewaso Ny’iro river.

In the incredible video, the mother lioness could be seen walking across the fast-moving river carefully, along with her 3 cubs.

One of the little cubs, while wading, suddenly seemed to lose footing and disappeared underwater within seconds.

The alert lioness instantaneously pulled the cub with her mouth and set it back on track; thereby averting an otherwise moment of a mishap.

After grabbing one by the neck, the lioness drew the other cub towards her with her mouth, to make sure it does not get swept away.

Four of them reaching the opposite bank of the river, safely, was a sight to behold.

What was special about this incident was the fact that cubs so young are hardly seen crossing rivers, stated Bracali.

The photographer’s guide, who has worked with him for around 10 years in Masai Mara, expressed wonder at the incident as he too had never witnessed such a moment.

Kenya’s Ewaso Ny’iro river is known for its high current and is inhabited by a large number of crocodiles. Earlier, a baby elephant was saved by locals from the rushing river in Samburu National Reserve.

