WATCH: Mother Mynah Puts up a Brave Fight Against Vicious Crows to Protect its Baby
The Internet cannot stop gushing over a mother mynah's unconditional love towards her child.
Screenshot from video shared by @susantananda3 / Twitter.
Mother’s love is the most unconditional emotion. Whether it’s about protecting their offspring or making sacrifices for them, mothers are always a step ahead.
Such fierce love is evident in the animal kingdom as well.
A video is making rounds on the Internet for the way a mother displays her courage to protect her child.
The video was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account.
In the 45-second clip, a mynah mother can be seen fighting with two crows to protect her baby bird. The mother mynah fights the two crows with all her might, pecking one of the crows relentlessly, till it frees the baby mynah from its grasp.
Watch the interesting video below:
Courage comes not from the strength of the body, but from the strength of the spirit. A mother dares & believes in the spirit of motherhood to protect its child. pic.twitter.com/QaBXjvu7Rh— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 22, 2019
The video garnered a lot of reaction online.
Where some praised the mother bird for putting up the fierce fight and shooing the crows away, some were gushing over the mother’s unconditional love for her child.
Talking about a mother’s anger, one twitter user wrote: “Ain’t no anger like that of an angry momma”. Another user spoke about the spirit of motherhood by tweeting, “The spirit of motherhood of a mother for its child reserved forever...”
A third user wrote, “No wonder we have, in our region, stories of mothers snatching their kids safely away from the jaws of leopards. Courage unlimited & beyond any scientific logic.”
