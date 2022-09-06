WATCH: Mother Otter Teaching Baby Swimming in Oregon Zoo is So Relatable

A doting mother otter is getting her baby ready for summer swims in this wholesome video on social media. Thirteen-year-old North American river otter Tilly, who lives in Oregon Zoo, has started teaching her pup Mo to swim. Footage from the swimming lessons is unmissable. In a video, Tilly is seen pulling her pup to the water by his neck scruff. She pushes Mo to come towards the water. After a moment, the mother otter dives into the water and takes a dip. And next she takes her baby under it too. The underwater snippet showcases the mother and baby swimming together. At first, the mother otter is grabbing the baby, but later she leaves it into the water by itself. Surprisingly, the baby otter learns how to swim.

Mo was born in late January in Oregon Zoo and only took his first dip in April. The video of the otters was shared by SWNS on YouTube. Sharing the clip, the outlet wrote, “Adorable videos show a baby otter getting swimming lessons from his river otter mum. Staff at the Oregon Zoo captured videos of 13-year-old rescued North American river otter Tilly teaching her 4-month-old pup Mo to swim. Mo was born in late January and only took his first dip in April, with a lot of help from his mum.”

The video was further shared by an Instagram account, which goes by the name Amazing Sciencez, on September 5.

In the comment section, several people were relating to the baby otter. One of them said, “That’s how I was taught to swim too”, while the other wrote, ”Hey that looks just like my dad taught me.” “Weird, my mom taught me the same way.”

Instagram users also lauded the photographer for capturing the wholesome moment.

