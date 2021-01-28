Watch: Mother Pigeon Guards Cadbury Caramel Eggs at Tesco Store, Video Goes Viral

An adorable video showing a pigeon guarding Cadbury caramel eggs has been doing rounds and melting netizens’ hearts on the internet. The ‘mother pigeon’ was captured on camera at a Tesco store in Enfield, North London, on January 14. The pigeon, spotted nesting on top of the box full of Cadbury caramel eggs, is familiar to the staff and known to be a regular at the store.

The amusing scene was filmed by shopper Kim Blackman who was stunned at the incident when she visited the store. The 35-year-old was visiting the Tesco store when she noticed the fluffy bird had sneaked in and was resting on the shelf. When Kim closely inspected, she found that the bird was nesting on the box containing Cadbury caramel eggs and recorded the unusual incident on her phone, later putting up the video on TikTok.

Watch the video on YouTube here:

In the video, the confused ‘mother pigeon’ is seen sitting on the bottom shelf in the store and her feathers puff out in an attempt to guard the chocolate balls. The bird seems calm even after the shopper takes a close look and bends to film the scene. She zooms in to show her feet resting in the tray.

According to Daily Mail, Kim while sharing the video captioned it, ‘Female pigeon sneaks into Tesco to protect the chocolate eggs.’ Since then, the video has been a hit on the internet and people are gushing over the heart-warming moment. She stated that the security guard said that the pigeon is a local and they keep an eye on it. She further explained that she has been to the store a couple of times and they usually fly away staying near the door. She added that she went back to get her phone to record the scene and thought, ‘wow the irony.’

Kim stated that she is surprised that it has had such an impact and how all the comments on her TikTok video have been funny.

It has been viewed more than 1,87,000 times and netizens are all hearts and love for the sweet bird.

One of the viewers wrote that the incident is the ‘sweetest thing ever. She is protecting the chocolate eggs.’ Another user asked if the bird was laying Cadbury’s.

One user said that the ‘mother pigeon’ is cute and he/she wished that Ms Blackman could keep her.

Another viewer wrote that he isn't ‘bawling’ his eyes over a pigeon who thinks chocolate eggs are her babies.

What did you think about the video?