Watch: Mother Warthog Takes On Leopard To Save Newborn’s Life

Mothers can go to any lengths to protect their children, sometimes even at the behest of their own lives. If you have watched the blockbuster movie KGF, starring Kannada superstar Yash, you must remember this famous dialogue from the film – “The world’s greatest warrior is a mother.” This is true and applies not only to humankind but also to the animal kingdom.

And, a recent video proving the same has attracted a lot of eyeballs on the internet. The now-viral video captures a wild warthog saving its newborn from a leopard. IFS Samrat Gowda posted the video, which was from the Similipal Tiger Reserve, on Twitter yesterday (October 13).

“Mom is there to protect you… Don’t worry,” read the caption.

Mom is there to protect you… don't worry pic.twitter.com/YpdI4vpgzM — Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) October 13, 2022

The 28-second footage shows a leopard chasing a baby warthog in the wild as the little one runs with all its might to save itself from the grasp of the hungry carnivore. However, it’s not long before the leopard overpowers the piglet with its speed and sinks its teeth into the baby warthog’s neck. However, what happened next has won the hearts of many.

Although the leopard tries to flee from the scene with its newfound prey, the animal drops the piglet from its mouth abruptly after taking a few strides. Much to the amazement of social media users, the baby warthog’s mother starts chasing the leopard to save its kid from the animal. The adult warthog makes the leopard run for its life, disappearing behind the bushes as the safari tourists watch in shock.

Twitterati thronged the comments section of the tweet to express their reactions to the video. While one user wrote, “No other person can love us more than our mom.” Another remarked, “Maternal instincts always win.”

No other person can love us more than our mom 😇 — ruhi (@ruhi1119) October 13, 2022

Maternal instincts always win ☺️ — Gaurav (@sachdevagaurav) October 13, 2022

So far, the video has garnered over 46k views and received more than 2k likes on the micro-blogging platform.

