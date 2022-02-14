WATCH: Mount Etna Eruptions Cause Spectacular Volcanic Lightning in Viral Videos

It is not often that we see nature at its fiery best but when we do, it is as intimidating as it is spectacular. Eastern Sicily in Italy witnessed some of it recently. One of the world’s most active volcanoes, Mount Etna, erupted earlier this week, generating bolts of volcanic lightning in the sky. Static electricity is generated and discharged within the volcanic plume due to the collision of volcanic ash particles, according to the Associated Press. Such volcanic storms are rare, according to Boris Behnke, a volcano specialist at Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology. But they can occur in especially strong eruptions or with volcanoes near the sea, a report in phys.org said. On February 10, Etna erupted.

According to the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, no injuries were reported despite the eruption sending ash and columns of smoke 8-10 kilometres into the sky. The eruption was centred on the volcano's south-eastern crater, at a height of around 2,900 metres, added the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology.

Behnke told the Associated Press that this kind of volcanic lightning was seen above Mount Etna twice before, once in 2015 and another in 2021. Images and videos of the most recent eruption last week have been going viral and people are left amazed by the spectacular lightning bolts.

#Etna is not exactly famous for producing pyroclastic flows, though they are pretty common during her violent paroxysmal episodes. Here is a nice little one during the powerful paroxysm on the evening of 10 February 2022. pic.twitter.com/p1b5HxuKr0— Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 10, 2022

The first eruption of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy, in 2022，Smoke column up to 10 kilometers🤔🤭 pic.twitter.com/NfFFOn0BXu— cocoyang2491 (@cocoyang2491) February 12, 2022

Activity at #Etna's Southeast Crater has been increasing during the evening of 10 February 2022, and is now in a full paroxysmal phase, with lava fountains 500-600 m tall, lava flows to southwest and southeast, and an eruption column several kilometers high. pic.twitter.com/0dFHPYZAC5— Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 10, 2022

During the most intense phase of the spectacular paroxysmal eruptive episode at #Etna's Southeast Crater on the evening of 10 February 2022, several lightning strikes occured in the eruption column, causing widespread amazement in the local population. pic.twitter.com/Nb1SnNm2Iy— Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 12, 2022

Mount Etna is a live volcano on Sicily's east coast. The name comes from the Greek word Aitne, which means “I burn." Mount Etna is Europe's highest active volcano, with a peak elevation of 10,900 feet (3,320 metres). It is known to have 26 additional eruptions between 1669 and 1900.

After heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning, the undersea volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in the Pacific Island nation of Tonga erupted in January this year. The magnificent eruption was captured on satellite pictures, with a plume of ash, steam, and gas rising like a mushroom above the turquoise Pacific waters.

High-resolution Himawari satellite imagery of the #HungaTongaHungaHaapai volcanic eruption in Tonga 🌋Our climate stations recorded a brief spike in air pressure as the atmospheric shock wave pulsed across New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/BfLzdq6i57 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 15, 2022

The satellite images had taken the internet by storm.

