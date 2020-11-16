Watch: MP Cops Lands in Trouble for Using Gabbar Singh's Iconic Dialogue to Warn Locals

"So jaa beta nahi toh Gabbar aa jayega."

In a video that has gone viral, a police officer from Madhya Pradesh can be seen yelling an iconic dialogue from the cult movie, Sholay, while patrolling in the Jhabua district.

KL Dangi is the police officer in-charge of Kalyanpura police station in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. In the clip that has been widely circulated on social media, Dangi can be seen standing near a police car as he patrols the district. He can then be heard saying a slightly tweaked version of the aforementioned dialogue which went on to achieve cult status after Sholay's release in theatres.

#WATCH | MP: KL Dangi, in-charge of Kalyanpura police station in Jhabua, says, "Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega". "A show-cause notice has been issued to him," says Jhabua ASP Anand Singh. (15.11) pic.twitter.com/FCEN0EKm8D — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

In the 1975 movie, legendary actor Amzad Khan, who played the role of Gabbar immortalised the dialogue when he said that mothers in nearby villages use his name to scare their kids while putting them to sleep. In the recent viral video, Dangi says, "Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega."

The video has, however, landed Dangi in trouble as a show-cause notice has been issued against him. "A show-cause notice has been issued to him," Jhabua ASP Anand Singh told ANI.