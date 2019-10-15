Watch: MS Braemar Sets Record, Becomes The Largest Vessel To Pass Through Tiny Corinth Canal

Several records are set every day, however, some of them are as unique as you imagine them to be. In one of such records, set recently on October 12, a video posted on YouTube showed an incredible footage, when the largest ever cruise ship MS Braemar passed through the narrow and tiny Corinth Canal in Greece. It is to be noted that that MS Braemar is 72 foot (22 meters) wide, while the Corinth Canal has a width of 78 feet (24 meters) at its narrowest point.

MS Braemar was formerly known as Crown Dynasty, Cunard Crown Dynasty, Crown Majesty and Norwegian Dynasty. It is a cruise ship, currently operating with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. The cruise ship is 643 ft (196 meters) long, has a weight of 24,344-tonne, and has a capacity to carry more than 1,200 passengers and crew on board. Meanwhile, the four-mile-long Corinth Canal separates mainland Greece from the Peloponnesian Peninsula and connects the Corinthian and Saronic Gulfs. It was constructed between 1880 and 1893.

While crossing the Corinth Canal, the cruise ship was assisted by a tugboat to guide it into the correct position. This journey was a part of the cruise ship’s ongoing 25-night 'Corinth Canal & Greek Islands' cruise, which left from a port in the UK in September. As shown at the end of the footage, the cruise ship passes through the narrow canal to eventually release back into the open sea.

In an official statement, Clare Ward from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said, “This is such an exciting sailing and tremendous milestone in Fred. Olsen’s 171-year history and we are thrilled to have been able to share it with our guests.”

