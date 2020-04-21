Watch: MS Dhoni Takes Daughter Ziva for Bike Ride inside Farmhouse During Lockdown

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending some quality time with along with family at his farmhouse in his hometown during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Recently, his wife Sakshi posted a video on social media in which Dhoni can be seen giving a bike ride to his daughter Ziva. The video, which was broadcast live on Instagram by Sakshi, has gone viral.

The video was also shared by Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings on Twitter and their post read: "Thala Suthifying, literally. #WhistlePodu VC: @SakshiSRawat."

Under normal circumstances, Dhoni would have been currently leading three-time champions CSK in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.