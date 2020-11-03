WATCH: Mukbang YouTuber's Priceless Reaction to Makeshift Cheese Fountain Goes Viral

There are all kinds of food YouTubers on the platform. Some share recipes with you, others will tell you about the great restaurants in your city, while some make "mukbang" videos.

Mukbang is a trend that first started in South Korea around 2010. A person eats large quantities of food while interacting with the audience. A popular YouTube channel called "Tasty Hoon" shows the host munching on food and trying to experiment with it as well. The host does not speak to its audience but interacts by making them aware of the next step with his gestures.

In his latest video, which has now been viewed over 16 lakh times after being uploaded two days ago, the host created a cheese fondue from a chocolate fountain machine.

The host can be seen sitting with the chocolate fountain machine and a plate of fried chicken. He heats up a pan and adds butter to it, followed by milk. After mixing the two, he adds cheddar cheese and blends it with the ingredients in the pan — all the time while eating the food on the table.

The final step arrives and he pours the melted hot cheese on the machine and switches it on, prepared that it might not work well but the cheese starts to flow beautifully from the top of the machine, getting a priceless reaction from the YouTuber.

The host then takes a piece of fried chicken to the fountain and gets it glazed with cheese.

His cheese fountain looks like something right out of a foodie’s dream but this has happened after he has already failed once.

The YouTuber had tried the same experiment with less melted cheddar cheese first time. The results were hilarious for the viewers but heartbreaking for him.

The fountain machine had dismantled when the cheese was poured into it and the product had spread everywhere. The host was visibly scared and cried after turning off the machine. His video garnered more than 40 lakh views.

A person who has seen both the video commented on the YouTuber’s successful attempt and said that he preferred the cheese explosion video. Another person said, “This man has been on a journey. He didn’t give up after his fondue machine tried to retaliate and he learned from his mistakes. And now... delicious victory.”