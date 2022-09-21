WATCH: Mumbai Cop Helps Specially-abled People Cross Busy Road, Internet Lauds Gesture

Internet often serves a platter of heartwarming content to social media users. Recently a commuter captured a cop helping specially-abled people cross a busy road in Mumbai. The short clip was captured by one Joel Franklin Sunderraj. It was re-shared by the official handle of Mumbai Police on social media platforms. The video shows a cop stopping the ongoing traffic to help the differently-abled people cross the busy road. He can be seen asking them to form a line so it will be easier for them to move.

The caption of the original post read, “A few weeks back I was lucky enough to watch the kind gesture by the Mumbai Police helping the differently abled men who came on the streets together travelling back home after a win in their cricket tournament.”

Re-posting it, Mumbai Police wrote, “Such a heart-warming video indeed. Love the discipline our specially-abled friends are following. So glad their celebrations weren’t allowed to be interrupted, we hope that one of us is always there at such junctures in city to help Mumbaikars.”

The video has been winning the hearts of many on the internet. One of the users commented, “World exist still because of humanity.” Another user said, “Good job, but sad to see that they have to travel by roads. I get scared to even cycle.” Someone also added, “Such a heartwarming video.”

The video has garnered more than 76 thousand views since it was shared.

This is not the first time a heartwarming gesture by Mumbai Police has surfaced online. Last year, when the world was at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, they along with the health care workers rigorously worked at the frontline. A cop went beyond his duties and helped an elderly florist struggling to meet ends. He offered her Rs 500 and assured her to pay the amount daily till the restrictions were lifted.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here