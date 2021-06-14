WATCH: Mumbai Man Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Railway Staff Comes to Rescue

A man was rescued just in time when he was trying to board a train in Mumbai. He was saved in time because of the cursory response from two railway staffers. The horrific moment was captured on a CCTV camera at the platform of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The passenger was running when the Mumbai-Mangaluru special train left the platform. He lost his balance, tripped, and fell down while trying to get on board. In a scary scenario, he then got dragged along the platform.

The video from the surveillance camera shows a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable along with a train guard putting their best efforts to not let the man slip through the gap and getting under the wheels after he stumbled. RPF constable Narsingh Kanojiya and train guard Jitender Pal sensed the danger and rushed to help. Narsingh comes to the passenger’s rescue after Pal loses his balance during the rescue act. He then pulls the man and the guard to safety immediately. Both the staff’s quick thinking helped in saving the person from being crushed under the train.

Central Railway shared footage on its official Twitter handle. Both the heroes present at the station thankfully came to the rescue in time and were successful. Central Railways shared the footage on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “There are two heroes in this incident.”

Addressing the incident, it added, “Railways are creating awareness through various platforms against this fatal behavioural issue and request passengers not to board/alight a moving train which is dangerous for their life"

RPF Constable and Train Guard save the life of a passenger.There are two heroes in the incident. A passenger who tried to board a moving train 01133 Mumbai-Mangaluru special at CSMT Mumbai on 11.6.2021 and fell down. He was saved by the train Guard (1/n) pic.twitter.com/NPepAfFUPw — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 12, 2021

The train was later stopped by the ground staff at the station. According to the department, the train guard got on the vehicle after making sure that all the three men were safe. The railway staff got lots of praise online where netizens applauded them for their swift action and quick thinking. Other users of the microblogging site pointed out the perils of boarding a moving train.

