WATCH: Mumbai Man Uses Force to Open Metro Platform Screen Door, Halts Operation

A video of a commuter applying force to open the platform screen doors (PSD) at the Dahisar Metro station has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, an unknown man is seen trying to break free through a door installed for travellers’ security and safety. Within seconds, the alarms attached to the door went off signalling red light for danger. The entire event caused disruption as employees of the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) had to arrive at the scene to fix the issue.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 7 at about 6:24 pm in the evening. When the officials arrived at the location, they did not know the main cause why the alarm suddenly went off. However, when the CCTV footage of the platform was reviewed to determine the problem, the video of the unknown man came to the fore. The footage of the unknown man was also shared by a Twitter user.

While explaining the events that took place on the day, the user wrote, “In this video, a commuter on Dahisar E Metro 7 station on August 7, tried to open a platform screen door (PSD) forcefully. This resulted in, disruption of services on both Up&Down.” The user asserted that the disruption caused wasn’t a major one and the authorities were able to control the situation within 2 minutes. But the netizen advised every commuter and traveller to be vigilant and act responsibly. “Not major disruption of service as it was fixed within minutes. However, commuters should be vigilant to avoid any future major disruption,” the tweet added. Watch the viral video here:

In this 👇video a commuter on Dahisar E Metro 7 station on August 7, tried to open platform screen door (PSD) forcefully. This resulted in, disruption of services on both Up&Down. (I/3) @MMMOCL_Official @MMRDAOfficial pic.twitter.com/N8kTeyIBdS — Sweety (@AdimulamSweety) August 9, 2022

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it left social media users utterly furious and disappointed. One of them responded to the tweet requesting commuters not to behave in an irresponsible manner. “Not sure what stops people from acting sensibly, such acts should be punished financially so that these acts are not repeated by the offender or anyone else as well,” wrote the user.

Not sure what stops people from acting sensibly, such acts should be punished financially so that these acts are not repeated by the offender or anyone else as well. — Vishu Shriyan (@ShriyanVishu) August 10, 2022

Another urged the authority to take strict action against the unknown man, “We have been given such a smooth & efficient metro service, which is inexpensive. We should behave well and not create any hindrance. MMOCL and MMRDA if action is not taken, people will continue such wrong adventurous acts. Citizens should protect our services well.”

We have been given such a smooth & efficient metro service, which is inexpensive. We should behave well and not create any hindrance. @MMMOCL_Official @MMRDAOfficial if action is not taken, people will continue such wrong adventurous acts.Citizens should protect our services well — Arif Nizar (@TweetWArif) August 10, 2022

One more joined in to add, “File FIR against him and put him behind bars so that a good lesson is passed to all the commuters. So that no one in the future act this way. Jai Hind.”

File FIR against him put him behind bar so that a good lesson is passed to all the commuter. So that no one in future act this way. Jai Hind — Sunil Kanojia (@sunilkanojia) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a netizen questioned, “Is he tracked? If yes, no leniency should be shown in punishing him.”

Is he tracked? If yes, no leniency should be shown in punishing him — RAJESH ASHAR (@rajeshashar) August 9, 2022

The viral video has garnered over 18 thousand views on the micro-blogging site.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here