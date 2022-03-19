WATCH: Mumbai Police Performs Medley of Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Holi Songs

The festival of Holi paints the country in myriad colours. However, this Holi, one particular colour shone brighter than all the others and that colour is Khaki. The in-house band of Mumbai Police, Khaki Studio, performed songs that can easily be touted as the anthems of Holi. In a video featuring a group of officers of the department of Mumbai Police, foot-tapping tunes of Rang Barse and Hori Khele Raghuveera exude from the myriad instruments played by police officials in unison. The first song to feature in the video is Hori Khele Raghuveera from the 2003 drama, Baghban. It was followed by the most popular Holi song, Rang Barse, from the 1981 movie, Silsila.

Both the movies starred Amitabh Bachchan, and rightly so, the Big B of B-town got featured in the caption coupled with the video. In the caption adorning the melodious video, Mumbai Police wrote, “Rang Barse…The Khaki Studio Way. The festival of colours cannot really be complete without a medley of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Geet’.”

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost 30,000 likes and myriad comments, including wishes, from multiple users on Instagram. One user stated, “We have the coolest police force in the country.” Another said, “I never knew our Police teams have such talents.” One user titled the Mumbai Police force as “not just brave but talented bunch of officers.” “Happy Holi” comments, too, got poured in abundance.

This is not the first time that Khaki Studio has set a benchmark for bands as they cover popular tracks. Recently, the talented bunch of police officials of Mumbai covered the very popular track from the 2021 beat office breaker, Pushpa. The Khaki Studio performed the song Srivalli and did not miss a single tone while playing it.

So, what do you think about the clip?

