Watch: Mumbai Police Takes a 'Strong' Stand on Hackers with Hilarious Video

Mumbai Police’s social media handles are known for its witty humor as they win hearts all over the internet with each post. People who follow Mumbai Police’s social media know they use pop culture, memes or anything trending to raise awareness on different issues.

In a recent post, Mumbai Police took help of famous Turkish ice-cream vendors to troll hackers. Turkish ice-cream vendors are a common sight who sell Dondurma, an ice-cream that doesn’t melt or drip easily. They are known to perform various hand tricks while serving you a cone. While some customers play along the teasing, some get annoyed as they take the ice-cream away multiple times before finally handing it to you.

On April 2, Mumbai Police shared a video of a vendor teasing an irritated customer who is waiting to eat the ice-cream. The expressions on the man’s face show how annoyed he is but what makes the post hilarious is the caption along with it.“Hackers attempting to get into accounts with strong passwords,” reads the caption.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The video has been viewed almost 95,000 times, likes more than 15,000 times and has around200 comments. The netizens were left in splits as they filled the comments section with amusing reactions,applauding the clever caption.

A user described their Instagram page as “best meme page of all time,” while some commented they love the sense of humor of the admin of the page.Some users compared the man in the video to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Before this, they have shared a series of innovative ads to raise awareness over increasing cases of Coronavirus. On March 30, they added a twist to the song, “Aaj main upar Aasman Niche,"as well as wrote another humorous caption.

Another creative post took a dig at Justice League,when they added a mask along with symbols of superheroes Superman, Batman, The Flash and Wonder Woman. The caption read, “Do yourself a ‘justice’ and enter the ‘league’ of safety. Wear a mask."

What do you think about their amusing approach to raise awareness?