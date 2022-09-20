WATCH: Mumbai Teenager Lands in Trouble After Cutting His Birthday Cakes With Sword

A case has been registered against a 17-year-old boy from Mumbai’s Borivali for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. Shortly after a video from his party surfaced online on Friday, a complaint was lodged by a journalist, who tagged Mumbai police in his tweet describing the event. In the video, around 20-21 cakes were placed on the table which the teenage boy can be seen cutting with a sword. Meanwhile, his friends can be heard cheering him.

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly arrested under the Arms Act by Maharashtra police for cutting birthday cakes with a sword in Mumbai's Borivali area.@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/pu9Wea2Ftc — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 19, 2022

The complainant in his tweet mentioned the name and address of the teenager who cut his cake with a sword. Following this, the police tracked the boy and registered a case against him. The police officer of the MHB colony stated, “The minor committed the offence on Friday between 9 pm-9:30 pm. He was surrounded by friends with the cakes on the table. The video captured the minor slicing the cakes and celebrating his birthday,” as reported by the Times of India.

The police further in their statement added that Mumbai’s MHB has registered the offence against the minor under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cakes with a sword. “A video went viral on social media where he was seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword. The video is from Borivali area,” the statement read as per the reports.

Mumbai's MHB Police have registered a case against a 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. A video went viral on social media where he was seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword. The video is from Borivali area: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Cutting birthday cakes with a sword seems to have become a trend. A similar case occurred last year when a 22-year-old, Fahad Amjad Shaikh was accused of conducting the same offence. On his birthday, while the COVID pandemic was at its peak, he not only cut his cakes with a sword but simultaneously violated the COVID protocols as well.

Prior to this, in the year 2020, a boy named, Haris Khan, was arrested by the police for slicing about 25 cakes with a sword. Along with Haris, 30 more were detained for not following the COVID guidelines that were enforced by the authority.

