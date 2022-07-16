WATCH: Mumbaikars Drying Clothes Inside Local Train is Peak Desi 'Jugaad'

Reeling under the monsoon might bring relief for several cities, however, it really wreaks havoc on Mumbaikars. As the financial capital of the country is continuously facing heavy rainfall, in the past few days, problems like water logging and unable to step out of the house are commonly faced by the citizens. But it seems that Mumbaikars were majorly affected by not being able to dry their clothes, however, they have devised a way out. While we Indians are unbeatable when it comes to jugaad, it appears Mumbaikars are a step ahead of others. Wondering why so? This is because now people have started drying clothes on local trains.

Yes, you read that right. A video, which is making a lot of buzz on the internet, shows a couple of clothes hanging and drying inside a local train. Posted by an Instagram page called Dadar Mumbaikar, has left the netizens amused. Although it is unknown when the video was recorded, it was shared on Instagram about three days back. While sharing the short clip, the user wrote in the caption in Marathi, “This can happen only in our Mumbai.” The video shows a shawl, towel, and a dupatta hanging on the rod of the local train, which is meant for commuters to hold and maintain balance.

Looking at the video, it seems that the scenario is very common for daily commuters. However, the video left the netizens in splits. The clip is made with background music from the latest blockbuster film Vikram called Once Upon a Time. Interestingly, this is not the first time that people have tried this strategy.

Earlier, in 2018 something similar was witnessed. Alisha, a Twitter user, and local train commuter tweeted two pictures on July 10, 2018, in which clothes can be seen hanging inside the local train. While posting the pictures, Alisha wrote in the caption, “A more conventional way to dry off your clothes in this weather …Mumbai locals …A made-in-India moment.”

https://twitter.com/alishacool23/status/1016663075292942336

The picture reveals three sarees hanging, while the compartment is jam-packed with commuters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.