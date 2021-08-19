WATCH: Mumbai's Female Seat Cadet Corps Perform to 'Sailor’s Hornpipe'

If you wish to start your day on a congenial note, then you must head to social media and watch thisperformance by the young members of the Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps. Dancing in synchronisation to the pleasant tunes played by the Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps band, the young female cadets will certainly make your day. The video was shared on Twitter by former Naval officer Arun Prakash on Tuesday. Although it is not mentioned when the performance took place, it does look like an event that happened in the pre-covid time since none of the people from the audience are seen wearing a face mask.

The two-minute-seven-second-long video shows Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps’ band members playing the traditional hornpipe melody, The Sailor’s Hornpipe. As the band members, dressed in crisp white uniforms, played the traditional tune, the female sea cadets performed the dance routine in front of a curious audience who reached for their smartphones to record the performance. The hornpipe is a dance of various versions which is traditionally performed in hard shoes. The ‘sailor’s hornpipe’ happens to be one of the best-known forms of the dance.

In the caption of the video, Prakash informed his followers, “Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls delight, once again, with the display of ‘sailor’s hornpipe.’ Accompanied by their drummers and IN band.”

The video has been viewed by over 73.1k Twitter users since it was shared on the microblogging platform. Netizens are in awe of the performance as the comments section suggests. One of the users showered the sea cadets with heaps of praise as they wrote,“Outstanding, impeccable and Flawless.” Another user dubbed the video as “fountain of energy.”

One of the users was reminded of the time when he witnessed a similar performance live, “They are a unique bunch. The choreography and spontaneity are a treat for the eyes.”

According to RMG,the origins of this age-old dance form lies in British naval history. English writer Samuel Pepys referred to the hornpipe dance in his diary, calling it ‘The Jig of the Ship,’while the British explorer, Captain Cook is believed to have ordered his men to dance the hornpipe in order to keep them in good health in the cramped space of sailing ships of those days.

