1-MIN READ

WATCH: 'Muqabla' Dance Video With a 'Twist' Will Make Even Prabhu Deva Proud

Screenshot from video tweeted by @cinnabar_dust.

The last step performed by the dancers in the video especially earned them praises while curious Twitterati also tried to wrap their heads around it.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
An amazing dance performed by four boys with an unexpected ending has left netizens impressed after it went viral on social media.

The 41-second video, which was tweeted by a Twitter user @cinnabar_dust, featured four men dancing to the remix of iconic 'Muqabla' track from the recently released and Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D.

The user shared the clip with the caption: "I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!"

The post had the Internet grooving and went viral with almost half a million views as well as 5.6K retweets and 20K likes.

Varun Dhawan, who plays the lead role in Street Dancer 3D was swept off by the dance moves.

As the post circulated across Twitter, social media was abuzz with reactions. The last step performed by the dancers in the video especially earned them praises while curious Twitterati also tried to wrap their heads around it.

