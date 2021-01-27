Watch: Music Band Creates Rendition of 'Saare Jahan Se Acha' Using Animal Voices

On January 26, 2021, India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day which commemorates the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect. Celebrated as a national holiday, the occasion is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, marking the spirit of Independent India. Netizens fill the social media writing about the Indian Constitution and its principles, sharing images with the national flag and quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution.

However, to mark this year’s Republic Day, Animal Planet India had a surprise planned for all the countrymen. The digital arm of the channel released a rendition of Saare Jahan Se Acha composed with the voices of Indian Wildlife and released it on YouTube. The beautiful version released on January 25 is performed by acapella band, Raaga Trippin and has garnered more than 10 lakh views so far.

The Mumbai-based acapella band recreated the animals’ and birds’ voices to sing this incredible patriotic song. Titled ‘Sounds of the Indian Wildlife’, the video will surely give you goosebumps and make you proud. Check out the video here:

In the description, Animal Planet with almost 61,000 subscribers wrote that the video is their tribute to the incredible biodiversity of India. The nearly two-minute video features stunning shots of India’s wildlife. The clip starts with a disclaimer stating that “no animals were harmed during the making of this video. All animals and birds’ sounds have been performed by artists.”

The viral video has won netizen’s heart over the internet, who have made it viral overnight sharing it widely on various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook. The clip opens with a shot of a kingfisher and sounds of birds. Few moments later, we also see a majestic lioness carrying her cub in her mouth while crossing a waterhole. The video celebrates India’s colorful and diverse wildlife which is home to more than 90,000 animal species and 45,000 plant species.

As the video progresses, we witness astonishing shots of animals and birds like elephants, peacocks, tiger, lion, monkeys and chimpanzees while the Saare Jahan se Acha is heard in the backdrop.Some of the users have commented ‘Jai Hind’ in the comments section of the video.

In conversation with Telangana Today, the acapella group said that they jumped at the opportunity when the channel approached them to create this jungle using just their 5 voices to celebrate the diverse wildlife from all across India in a patriotic way.

The 5-member group includes Alan De Souza, Gary Misquitta, Gwen Dias, Keshia Braganza, Suzanne D’Mello and Thomson Andrews.