Watch: Musician Dances While Playing Keyboard at an Event, That's Some Multitasking

There are many people who have become popular through social media by showcasing their outstanding skills and the latest one is this keyboard player whose video is doing rounds on the internet. Netizens are going gaga over him as he has been recorded showing some amazing dance moves while playing keyboard at an event. The video that has been widely circulated on social media was originally shared by a Facebook user named Vikas Dudeja, who himself is a musician. The clip shows a musician from a local band showcasing his dance skills while playing the keyboard. In this one-minute clip, the musician can be seen getting rewards from the guests. The user has captioned the video as, “Keyboard player for Dj based band” along with several laughing emojis.

After being shared on the platform, the video has garnered over 2,000 likes and tons of reactions. A user wrote, “We need keyboardist like this niga”, while another user wrote, “What a talent”. Many have even asked for his contact details as a third user commented, “Iska no hai kisi k paas jo keybod play kar rhaa hai”. A fourth one has also asked for his number.

Recently, a video of Turkish musician Bilal Goregen singing famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun had also gone viral on the internet. The clip opens to Bilai sitting on a bench in a park and beating something like a drum and singing the song Tunak Tunak. Sharing the video, Bilal wrote, “My friends, I sang the song Tunak Tunak Tun that you wanted so much. I sang hits without knowing Hindi, I hope you like it”. The video has even grabbed the attention of Daler who took to the comment section and wrote, “Thank you for showering so much love. More power to you”.

The video has garnered 2,574,405 views, 37,10,00 likes and a flood of comments on Youtube till now. A viewer commented, “Is this blind man really human being from this planet? Such an unbelievable talent”. Another viewer commented, “Hats off brother Outstanding skillful performance!!!!!!”. A third comment reads, “This Man Deserves More Than Everything”. Many others have also lauded the musician for his amazing performance.