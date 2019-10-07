Watch: Musician Rings in Durga Puja with Viral 'Dhak' Beats on Tabla

Durga Puja is not just a mere religious festival for Bengalis. It is also a time of immense cultural and social significance for the people of Eastern India, and they do not shy away from making it felt, be it in arts, culture or music. Bengalis across the world are gripped by the Durga Puja fervour and nothing ushers in the spirit of the festivities like the beat of the dhaak.

The percussion instrument which heralds in the festivities each morning for six days is an integral part of the culture, sans which the puja atmosphere would become, perhaps, a lot more sombre. Recently, the signature tunes of the dhaak were recreated on tabla leaving netizens spellbound.

Noted Indian classical tabla maestro Mayookh Bhaumik, welcomed the biggest festival of the Bengalis in style by creating the beats of the dhaak on the tabla with hands instead of sticks used to play the percussion instrument.

Accompanied by his fellow 'dhakis' on the tabla, the National Award-winning music composer could be seen playing the tabla as if it were the beats of the dhak with elan to celebrate the start of Durga Puja.

“Dhaak beats on the Tabla. Welcoming Ma Durga with the Durga Puja beats from heaven,” he captioned the mesmerising video.

The video, which has already been liked more than three thousand times, saw a host of people commenting on it. While some wrote "Superb" to the video, other reacted as it being "Lovely", "Fantastic", and "Incredible."

