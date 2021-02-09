News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

WATCH: Nagas Shift Thatched Hut on Foot in Powerful Video, Proves 'Unity in Strength'

Video grab of Nagas shifting thatch roof. (Credit: Twitter)

Video grab of Nagas shifting thatch roof. (Credit: Twitter)

The clip was posted on Twitter on February 5 with a caption that said here is yet another example where people from Nagaland show us that unity is strength.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet spreading the powerful message of strength in unity. The video shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Sudha Ramen shows the evidence of the message. In the clip shared on Twitter, a group of local people in Nagaland shifted a thatched hut from one location to another on foot.

In the almost one-and-a-half-minute long clip, a group of people is seen carrying a house by its four corners and walking in unison along the mountainous path shifting it to a new spot.The clip was posted on Twitter on February 5 with a caption that said here is yet another example where people from Nagaland show us that unity is strength.

The inspiring video clip has been viewed more than 20,000 times and has received more than 1000 likes. People have been applauding the strength being displayed in the video and while some came up with witty comments.

Some users praised the team work in the video.

One of the viewers wrote that he could not believe it.

There were some hilarious comments as well. One of the quirky users wrote that the people in the video can give Agarwal packers and movers a run for their money.

Another user wrote that those people took shifting quite literally.

Another Twitterati wrote that if we all get together then no one can harm us.

Another Twitter user shared his experience and narrated that in his village people use to come together to move terraces.

Some users were curious about the reason for the shifting of the house in the video.

Sudha Ramen is an Indian Forest Service officer with more than 65,000 followers on Twitters. She regularly uses her Twitter account to raise awareness about wildlife and animals and shares current affairs. She has also been awarded Dr Kalam Innovation in Governance Award and Prani Mitra Award.


