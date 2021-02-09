WATCH: Nagas Shift Thatched Hut on Foot in Powerful Video, Proves 'Unity in Strength'

A video has been doing rounds on the internet spreading the powerful message of strength in unity. The video shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Sudha Ramen shows the evidence of the message. In the clip shared on Twitter, a group of local people in Nagaland shifted a thatched hut from one location to another on foot.

In the almost one-and-a-half-minute long clip, a group of people is seen carrying a house by its four corners and walking in unison along the mountainous path shifting it to a new spot.The clip was posted on Twitter on February 5 with a caption that said here is yet another example where people from Nagaland show us that unity is strength.

Yet another video where the Nagas show us that Unity is strength! House shifting in progress at village in Nagalandpic.twitter.com/XUGhiEGNe7— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) February 5, 2021

The inspiring video clip has been viewed more than 20,000 times and has received more than 1000 likes. People have been applauding the strength being displayed in the video and while some came up with witty comments.

Some users praised the team work in the video.

Unity is strength…👌when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved..!— Sanjay Kumar, Dy. Collector (@dc_sanjay_jas) February 5, 2021

Unity is strength !— prakash ch padhy (@padhyp) February 7, 2021

Bravo Bravo.... Unity is Strength...💪💪💪💪💪💪— Swapnil D. Bansod (@sunshree8402_d) February 7, 2021

Waaah, team work 👌🏻👌🏻— Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) February 5, 2021

Superb— Jammanna Recharla (@jammu2001) February 5, 2021

One of the viewers wrote that he could not believe it.

OMG, I can't believe this.— Dinku (@dinkus3) February 6, 2021

There were some hilarious comments as well. One of the quirky users wrote that the people in the video can give Agarwal packers and movers a run for their money.

They will give Agarwal Packers and Movers a good run for their money— Sudip Kumar Dey (@CitizenSudip) February 5, 2021

Another user wrote that those people took shifting quite literally.

These people took house shifting literally.— Asst. Professor Haywards wale 🍺🍻 (@md_tahir_) February 7, 2021

Another Twitterati wrote that if we all get together then no one can harm us.

Ms Sudha , well said , strength in unity like the farmers . If we all get together no one can harm us . About shifting the house . They make it on a flat land and then then take it up as more space to work at on slopes difficult— Jayoo patwardhan (@PatwardhanJayoo) February 6, 2021

Another Twitter user shared his experience and narrated that in his village people use to come together to move terraces.

पहले हमारे गाव में भी ऐसा ही था तब फुस की बनी छत को उठाने के लिए पूरा गांव इकठ्ठा होता था।अब गांव शहर हो गए।कोई अवशेष है तो वो है हमारे बुजुर्ग।— sagar (@sagartherebel) February 5, 2021

Some users were curious about the reason for the shifting of the house in the video.

Sudha Ramen is an Indian Forest Service officer with more than 65,000 followers on Twitters. She regularly uses her Twitter account to raise awareness about wildlife and animals and shares current affairs. She has also been awarded Dr Kalam Innovation in Governance Award and Prani Mitra Award.