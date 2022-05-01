WATCH: 'Nagin Dance' with Cobra at Odisha Wedding Procession Lands 5 in Jail

Naagin dance is an evergreen milestone for the Indian wedding processions. The baraatis (guests from groom’s side) dance their way to the entrance of the wedding venue and during that time period naagin dance is too much fun to watch. But can you do it with a real cobra? Do you have the guts to do it? A wedding procession (baraat) in Odisha had a live cobra amongst the people while they were dancing like it was their last day in the world. A video showing the baraatis dancing on the streets with a snake charmer holding a cobra has gone viral on social media. The snake also attempted to bite the hand of one of the dancing guests during the wedding in the Karanjia town of Mayurbhanj district.

In the video, two men can be seen doing the naagin dance along with the snake charmer holding the cobra aloft. Reportedly, the snake charmer lured the snake out of the bamboo casket and then started dancing with the snake in his hand.

The Odisha Forest Department arrived at the scene and rescued the cobra. Five people in which four were the wedding procession guests and fifth was the charmer have been arrested. Times of India reported that the cobra charmer was booked under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) and later produced in court.

Shubendu Mallik, honorary wildlife warden of Khurda district, said that the snake was frightened by the loud music being played in the procession. He added that the snake charmer must have removed the poisonous teeth of the cobra, which he revealed is also illegal. “I demand strict action against the bride, groom and his father for allowing such a heinous act. This could be one of the first such cases in the country," he was quoted as saying.

