BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Nagpur Police's Video Showing Strong Unlock Pattern Will Leave You Baffled

Screenshot of the video of complex unlock patter shared by Nagpur Police.

Screenshot of the video of complex unlock patter shared by Nagpur Police.

While we often choose an easy-to-remember unlock pattern, Nagpur Police shared a video of an unlock pattern that is beyong complex.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Share this:

The screenlock pattern for smartphones is a tricky thing. You want to keep it easy enough to remember, but complex enough to make it difficult to be cracked. Security agencies and police departments have been advising people to keep strong passwords to keep their phones and social media handles safe.

Nagpur Police recently shared on its Twitter handle the importance of having a strong password. They shared a video that shows a person using a pattern to unlock a phone. While we all use screenlock patterns in our phones, this one has baffled the netizens.

Take a look:

The pattern is like a maze of puzzles and may seem impossible to be unlocked. The video uses 'Mission Impossible' background score, may be because unlocking this phone looks like an impossible feat. The pattern uses all the dots of the screen. Twitterati were left confused and amused with the flurry of patterns in this screenlock.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Hundreds of people have liked the Nagpur Police's tweet on having a strong password. Would you also choose a password as strong as this one?

Next Story
Loading