WATCH: Nagpur Police's Video Showing Strong Unlock Pattern Will Leave You Baffled

The screenlock pattern for smartphones is a tricky thing. You want to keep it easy enough to remember, but complex enough to make it difficult to be cracked. Security agencies and police departments have been advising people to keep strong passwords to keep their phones and social media handles safe.

Nagpur Police recently shared on its Twitter handle the importance of having a strong password. They shared a video that shows a person using a pattern to unlock a phone. While we all use screenlock patterns in our phones, this one has baffled the netizens.

Take a look:

"Choose a strong password to secure your device"Password - pic.twitter.com/qkVw0cNgSw — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 18, 2020

The pattern is like a maze of puzzles and may seem impossible to be unlocked. The video uses 'Mission Impossible' background score, may be because unlocking this phone looks like an impossible feat. The pattern uses all the dots of the screen. Twitterati were left confused and amused with the flurry of patterns in this screenlock.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Will he can open it again? — Monali Giri Chatterjee (@hifli_mona) August 18, 2020

Yesa password set to kar lenge but unlock karne ke time yaad bhi to aana chiye sir.. — pratik lohi (@pratiklohi1) August 18, 2020

When your girlfriend asks for your phone! — Naam mein kya rakha hai!! (@iharshalnaidu) August 18, 2020

Mind boggling 😃 — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) August 18, 2020

Hundreds of people have liked the Nagpur Police's tweet on having a strong password. Would you also choose a password as strong as this one?