WATCH: Narrow Escape For Man as His Bike Stuck on Railway Track Gets Blown Into Pieces By Speeding Train

In a horrifying incident, a commuter’s bike got stuck on track at a railway crossing just when the train was about to arrive. The video of the incident is now doing rounds on the internet. In the video, a man can be seen trying to cross the railway track with his bike. However, the bike somehow gets stuck. The man manages to make a narrow escape as he was trying to pick it up before the train was approaching. He did not succeed and the bike got blown into pieces by a passing train.

“Commuter’s bike gets stuck on railway crossing track in Etawah, blown to pieces by passing train,” read the caption of the video. The parts of the motorcycle can be seen breaking into small pieces by the passing train. Have a look for yourself:

Commuter’s bike gets stuck on railway crossing track in Etawah, blown to pieces by passing train. #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/MG1xhqqx3B — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in another video shared on Instagram by a page called Mumbai Meri Jaan, a man can be seen saving a dog. In the clip, a dog can be seen coming onto the railway tracks while a train approaches. The driver of the train seemed to have already spotted the dog and slowed down somewhat, but not before a man gets onto the tracks to pull the dog out of harm’s way. Many onlookers watched as the man took the dog off the tracks and put it on the platform. One of the people on the platform gives the man his hand and he climbs onto the platform himself. The train then passes by uneventfully, fortunately.

A number of commenters on Instagram suggested that the incident took place at Nallasapora, which falls within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “Respect to the guy who saved the dog and to the motor men as well.. very brave guy who saved the Dog,” an Instagram user commented. Another requested that the man be tagged on the post. “Plz tag him guys and give him this much credit what he deserves 🙌,” they wrote.

