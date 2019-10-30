Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: NASA Astronauts Play Baseball on International Space Station to Celebrate World Series

Post their game, Koch appeared in front of the camera and said, “From all of us on the International Space Station, as we prepare to send the first woman and the next man to the surface of the moon, we say, 'We are proud to be from Houston, home of the astronaut corps.”

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Watch: NASA Astronauts Play Baseball on International Space Station to Celebrate World Series
Video grab. (YouTube / @VideoFromSpace)

Despite the International Space Station (ISS) being high above planet Earth, the astronauts stationed there surely know how to have fun. The ongoing Fall Classic is being celebrated by NASA astronauts in their own way.

As per a report by Mashable, Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch, were anticipating about the baseball game between Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. While thing about the game, they decided to play a baseball game of their own in the space lab.

Watch the highly amusing video below:

In the video, Meir tossed a pitch to Morgan and then caught the line drive that he hit back at her. Post their game, Koch appeared in front of the camera and said, “From all of us on the International Space Station, as we prepare to send the first woman and the next man to the surface of the moon, we say, 'We are proud to be from Houston, home of the astronaut corps.”

Sharing a picture from their baseball game on Twitter, Meir wrote “This 17,500 mph fastball found its way to the @Space_Station cupola. We hope all are enjoying watching the #WorldSeries action back on Earth!"

Seeing these clips from the space station, social media users went abuzz.

One user commented on the video, “Shortest yet, the most intense game of Baseball ever.” Indeed, this was a really intense game. Another user joked about the catch, “Good thing he didn't hit the ball hard. Otherwise, there'd be a HOLE the size of a baseball on the hull of the station!”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
