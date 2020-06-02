WATCH: NASA Astronauts Reveal How SpaceX Falcon 9's Ride Was Different from Space Shuttle

Elon Musk’s SpaceX created history last weekend by flying its first-ever human spaceflight mission. Present on-board were NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who flew in the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station (ISS).

Now, people all across the globe are curious and want Doug and Bob to share their first-hand experience on the commercial space flight.

On Monday, June 1, Bob and Doug participated in a live conference from the ISS.

They answered questions from Bill Harwood from CBS, Stephen Clark from Spaceflight Now and Chris Davenport from the Washington Post. In their first live show from ISS, Bob and Doug explained how riding a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard Crew Dragon was different from launching on Space Shuttle.

When asked about the first stage and the second stage, and their experience while transitioning into the two stages, Bob spoke about their journey onboard Crew Dragon. He said, "[In a] summary from yesterday was good and smoother. First stage was a little rough".

He also mentioned that both he and Doug tried to verbalize their entire experience in a live recording that took place during the space launch of Falcon 9.

Talking about the difference with staging between space shuttle and Crew Dragon, he said, "We didn’t shut down the main engine, like we went through first stage and then second stage".

"There was a significant difference between the solid rocket booster on the shuttle and the second stage, and I think we all felt that separation," he added.