Watch: NASA Creates Breathtaking New Black Hole Simulation

The visualization was created by Jeremy Schnittman using a custom software at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter/NASA
First conceptualised by Albert Einstein, the black hole has enticed scientists for a long time. While the first-ever image of a black hole, obtained by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) is one of the most momentous scientific achievements in the last decade. One can argue that the visuals, with its blurry orange ring snapped from across the universe, is not all that much to look at as NASA's mesmerising new visualisation.

Created by Jeremy Schnittman using a custom software at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the visualisation demonstrates how the galactic gravity sinks influence the spacetime surrounding them.

NASA took to Twitter to post about the same, writing that that gravity of the black hole is no "intense" that it "distorts its surroundings like a carnival mirror."

The visualisation can be seen depicting the dense space-time distorting body in a spectacular manner.

The gravitational pull of a black hole is so strong that even light cannot escape it, with the gravitational pull attracting all matter in its range, forming a disk of gas, dust and other matter.

According to NASA, the new visualisation of the black hole illustrates how gravity distorts view.

According to a report in Cnet, NASA's visualisation shows the disk edge-on, thus the light that can be seen at the top of the image is actually from behind the black hole. One can see the left-hand side brighter than the right because it's moving toward the viewer. This is because of a cosmic phenomenon called Doppler beaming which is in accordance with special relativity matter moving at the speed of light that has varying apparent luminosity.

According to NASA, Jeremy Schnittman, who generated the images said, "Simulations and movies like these really help us visualize what Einstein meant when he said that gravity warps the fabric of space and time.” He added that the visualizations were limited to the imagination and computer programill recent times, adding, “I never thought that it would be possible to see a real black hole."

