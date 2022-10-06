WATCH: NASA is Sending Snoopy to The Moon on Orion Spacecraft

Snoopy, one of the most loved comic characters, is set to fly to the moon on Orion Spacecraft. The US space agency shared an adorable video making the announcement on their Instagram. Snoopy is shown making his preparations with a special space suit made out of the material used for astronauts. Snoopy is a beagle in Charles M Schulz’s iconic comic strip Peanuts.

This will be Snoopy’s first trip to the moon. The clip was captioned, “From flying a red doghouse to flying a rocket to the Moon. Although the Artemis I mission to the Moon will be uncrewed, there will be a familiar face aboard the Orion spacecraft. Snoopy will be the zero gravity indicator aboard the capsule, which serves a very important purpose: to visually illustrate when the spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity.” Check it out here:

Jeannie Schulz, wife of Snoopy creator Charles Schulz, said, “Artemis is NASA’s plan to go back to the moon and Snoopy is going to be the Zero Gravity indicator .”

A Zero-G or Zero Gravity indicator demonstrates the moment the crew and spacecraft reach weightlessness, explained Barbara Zelon, communication manager at NASA’s Exploration Systems.

Instagram users are in awe of Snoopy and his new look. They can’t wait to see how the mission carries out. The collaboration between Peanut Worldwide and NASA has stirred much excitement for the launch. An Instagram user wrote, “How inspiring this work is for the new generation and also for us, the generation of Artemis… Can’t wait for Artemis I, also best wishes to Crew 5 tomorrow.”

Another user commented, “How nice to see that everything is done with love and attention to the most important details. I am always with you,”

Many wondered if the charming Snoopy in space suit would be available for sale. A few were sure, it would not only make a cool collectible for themselves but would be an amazing present for the little ones. A third user commented, “Aw, so cool. Are they going to sell Snoopy wearing the space suit out in the market? It’s just adorable.”

NASA and Snoopy’s relationship began over 50 years ago with the Apollo program. When, in 1969, astronauts Gene Cernan, John Young and Thomas Stafford on Apollo 10 used the lunar module to skip around the Moon’s surface to within 50,000 feet (15,240 meters) and “snoop around” the Apollo 11 landing site. This prompted the crew to name the lunar module “Snoopy”. The Apollo command module was also named Charlie Brown.

Ever since then, NASA has celebrated achievements related to mission success and human flight safety with the “Silver Snoopy Award”. The tradition will continue as Artemis I is set to carry a package of silver Snoopy pins for future recognitions.

