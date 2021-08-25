WATCH: NASA Shares Visuals of Two Galaxies Forming 'Cosmic Rose'

The unending abyss above has always been an intriguing part of the universe’s existence. Be it the scintillating stars, revolving planets, or the far-more mysterious galaxies, the fascination to know about these elements never fades away, and NASA makes sure that it is kept alive among the space buffs. Recently, the US space agency posted evidence of cosmic wonders in the form of visualization on their official Instagram page dedicated to the Hubble Space Telescope. In a reel, NASA shows two galaxies dancing around due to a mutual gravitational pull. The phenomenon made the galaxies seem like they’re forming a rose together. The formation is termed Arp 273 and the caption says, “A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day.” And staying true to the caption, it indeed did.

The caption further explains the intricacies of the visualization. According to it, the two galaxies are inducing a mutual gravitational pull that makes them revolve around each other, in a cyclic manner, just like rose petals. The galaxies lie in the Andromeda constellation, the closest neighbour of the Milky Way Galaxy, almost 300 million light-years away. The unique visualization is based on what the Hubble Space Telescope captured and offers a three-dimensional view of the marvelous episode of the universe.

To complement the reel, NASA used a tune produced by Gadi Sassoon, named ‘Little Cosmic Heart,’ that aptly fits the visuals. The reel has since then garnered more than 41,000 likes.

Netizens went gaga over the visuals and filled the comment box with awe and appreciation. One user said, “Thank you, dearest Hubble. It’s so beautiful.” Another said, “So cool. Would love this as a background on my phone.”

