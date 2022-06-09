WATCH: NASA's Blooper Reel Shows Astronauts Tripping on Moon

In 1972, Apollo 17 set out on the lunar journey for a 12-day mission. The expedition recorded the longest moonwalk and the largest sample of the moon brought back on Earth. Along with it, the astronauts brought back a few memories, some fascinating, as well as, some funny.

A few of the funny moments, also called bloopers, recently surfaced on social media. The clip is a collection of astronauts struggling to walk on the rough and uneven surface of the moon. While treading the lunar landscapes, astronauts are seen tripping, falling, bumping on the ground, and bouncing back on their feet.

The caption along with the video read, “Bloopers from NASA showing astronauts losing their footing while walking on the moon.”

Take a look:

Bloopers from NASA showing astronauts losing their footing while walking on the moon. pic.twitter.com/4craeD80O3 — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) June 7, 2022

Since being shared, the video has managed to amass almost 5 lakh views and around 14,000 likes. Netizens loved the video and gave some amazing reactions.

“It actually looks so funny, I want to try it,” wrote one user.

It actually looks so funny, i wanna try it https://t.co/m7KUpv0wxu — Cris !! looking 4 moots (@dxathass) June 8, 2022

“I too want to fall on the moon,” wrote another.

i too want to fall on the moon https://t.co/5NEamkErjq — 👁‍🗨 (@tasnereq) June 8, 2022

One user claimed that the video brings them joy.

One user commented, “Looks almost fun.”

Here some other reactions to the blooper video:

Graphic description of my thoughts whenever I decide to express them verbally. My thoughts are just used to other conditions… https://t.co/i3vnHfLs3G — Daniel 🇵🇷 (@DaJMeRos) June 8, 2022

Shout out to the amazing women who hand sowed these suits that never once failed to protect these astronauts. https://t.co/TthL54dZq6 — Alexander J Reichard (@Gobukiller) June 8, 2022

I lose footing like this while walking in my room. https://t.co/70hqONngj4 — Rabia Butt (@Iamrabiabutt) June 8, 2022

These bloopers are crazy lmao https://t.co/OGtIHnSnzO — Denise Geller (@DeniseGeller83) June 8, 2022

This is me on Earth https://t.co/W7xXrrBxiX — Nadine (@nadine_tahchi) June 8, 2022

sudden human urge to get high and roam around on moon 🌚 https://t.co/lUPhQggZbg — Arun (@arunbhatia_) June 8, 2022

The Apollo 17 mission was the last mission in NASA’s Apollo program. The manned mission included Eugene A. Cernan, Harrison H. Schmitt, and Ronald E. Evans. The spacesuits that you can see in the blooper video looked sturdy as they took the impact of the trips and falls on the lunar surface and remained intact.

Interestingly, these spacesuits were hand sewn by a talented team of seamstresses. As per a BBC report, the materials used for these spacesuits were the same material that was, at that time, being used for women’s undergarments.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.