BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures the Disintegration of Comet ATLAS into Dozens of Pieces

Credits: NASA, ESA, STScI and D. Jewitt (UCLA)

Credits: NASA, ESA, STScI and D. Jewitt (UCLA)

The comet C/2019 Y4, popularly known as ATLAS, was first discovered on December 29, 2019. It was tracked by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS).

Share this:

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Hubble Space Telescope has been keeping a close track of comet ATLAS for quite some time now. This month, the telescope has captured some of the rare interstellar processes that have left the astronomers stunned.

As reported by NASA, Hubble has been front seat observer of the celestial event when the comet disintegrated into more than two dozen process as it approaches the Sun. The space agency has published a detailed note on the event and the breaking of comet ATLAS.

The comet C/2019 Y4, popularly known as ATLAS, was first discovered on December 29, 2019. It was tracked by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS). As the comet moved towards the inner solar system, it got brighter. In fact, it is expected that people would have been able to see it through naked eyes on Earth when it was supposed to pass through our planet in May.

However, all the chances of observing this event have gone in vain. The comet began to fade starting the month of April. After astronomer Jose de Queiroz informed about the disintegration process on April 11, the eyes of Hubble telescope were moved on the comet.

According to NASA, there were two images taken of the comet on April 20 and 23. While the first image shows the comet to be breaking into around 30 pieces, the second picture captured 25 pieces. The fragments are covered into cometary dust.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres