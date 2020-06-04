Watch: Neigbours Kneel Down and Seek Forgiveness from Black Lives Matter Protesters in US

There have been protests in various parts of the world demanding an end to racism. Protests are going on in over 140 cities of the United States over the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Amidst all of this, a video has also emerged on social media in which white people can be seen kneeling down and apologising to black people for the incident. A man in the video can be heard saying, “Father God we asked for forgiveness from our black brothers and sisters for years and years of racism”.

The video also shows a lot of people present in the gathering get emotional.

White neighbours kneel down and ask for forgiveness on behalf of the whites. All races are equal before God. #GeorgeFloydProtests #BlackLivesMatter This is a very powerful moment! 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/scVNvH1KAg — Dj Soxxy 🇰🇪 (@DjSoxxy) June 1, 2020

As per various reports, this incident took place at Texas’ Third Ward in Houston.

Floyd died in Minneapolis, after a white police personnel named Derek Chauvin pinned him down by putting his knee on the African-American man’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.

Meanwhile, a short clip featuring Floyd’s daughter Gianna has created a buzz on social media. In the clip, the little girl can be heard saying “Daddy Changed the world”.

The clip was recorded soon after the media briefing which was held at Minneapolis. Gianna can be seen sitting on former NBA player Stephen Jackson Sr.’s shoulders in the recording.

Sharing the emotional video on Instagram, Stephen said, “That’s right GiGi “Daddy changed the world” George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all”.