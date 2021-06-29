Watch: Netizens Hail Woman Who Rescued Dogs Wandering in Heavy Traffic

We find our heroes at the most unexpected places and while the usual image of heroism in our minds is an act of doing something larger than life, it’s the small act of kindness that matters. And this video of a woman rescuing three dogs from a busy street around heavy traffic is another gentle reminder of this simplicity behind the image attached to heroics. The clip from Instagram user Brian Mogg was shared on the platform by a page named Nextdoor. The video starts off in the backdrop of a scene from a busy traffic crossing, where cars could be seen waiting for the signal to turn green before they start moving. Between this hustle of city traffic, a woman who gets out of her black SUV to save three street dogs wandering around. She opens the doors and boot of the car so that the canines could easily get into it. As the signal goes green and some cars start moving, the woman continues her rescue. She is joined by other people who spot her from the opposite side of the street. They finally manage to get the dogs in the car. This entire episode was captured on camera by a person sitting in acar behind the SUV of the woman.

Check it out here:

The video received overwhelming love from animal lovers on the internet who flooded the comment section with their praise for the woman. Reacting to the video, one of the users pointed how the woman is wearing heels but that did not stop her from running behind these little dogs. Many users thanked her for helping the dogs selflessly. “That makes me cry, I can’t imagine my baby in that situation. Thank God for people like them," commented a user.

The video so far has got over 6 lakh views on Instagram.

What’s your reaction to the clip?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here