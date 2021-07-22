WATCH: New Born Bee Takes Its First Steps, Video Goes Viral

The purity of seeing a newborn animal come into this world is always amazing. While there are always videos of such incidents floating around, not many people have seen a worker bee being born. That is exactly what is shown in this mesmerizing video. The clip is shared by Erika Thompson on the Texas Beesworks’ official Instagram page, with the caption,“This is a bee being born and taking her first steps in the world."

The caption further explains why we call female species the ‘worker bees’. This is because they devote their entire life to labouring for the welfare of the hive. This tiny lady bee is preparing to begin her first work as a housekeeping worker. She will commence her life by clearing the honeycomb cell from which she has just been born, and then she will clear and prepare additional cells for the birth of new bees.

According to Hindustan Times, the video having been shared only a few days ago has already gained over 1.7 lakh views and is attracting people ever since. It has received more than 28 thousand likes and a lot of loving comments.

Curious Instagram users commented on the picture, showing their gratitude towards seeing such an amazing video. Some even enquired about the average life span of such worker bees. The bees born in winter have slightly different anatomy as they have more fat and an enlarged hypopharyngeal gland to produce more royal jelly when nothing is in bloom for them to forage from.

Bees are an integral part of the ecosystem, as they help in the pollination of plants. Many people speculate that without the bees, humans would not be able to live for long. This can give us an idea of how important bees are to this planet and to our survival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here