Watch: New York-based Director's 'Once-in-a-lifetime-experience' to fly Home All Alone in Commercial Plane

Multiple-stop journeys can leave air passengers exhausted. They can also prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, if you are New York-based director Vincent Peone.

Peone was flying home from Colorado via Salt Lake City last week when he realized he was the only passenger on the flight and was going to have the entire plane to himself.

He recorded the once-in-a-lifetime journey on his mobile camera and shared it on Twitter, where it has been viewed nearly two million times besides collecting thousands of likes, comments and retweets.

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

"That looks like an awesome experience! " Delta Air Line said in a tweet to Peone.

Hi Vincent! That looks like an awesome experience! Thank you for the shoutout, and we truly appreciate you for choosing Delta! Take care. ✈️😊 AJM — Delta (@Delta) August 12, 2019

And netizens reacted to the man’s special experience in their own way.

Okayy how crazy is thissss?? Being the only passenger on the plane??? https://t.co/Cj5JKiCrCY — AJ Reyes ♕ (@_itsajreyes) August 13, 2019

https://twitter.com/BrianaLG/status/1161103556113502209

This is the dream of anyone who flies regularly. I need more details. How was there no one else on this flight?? https://t.co/wppWgm9S0a — Dr. Kyle (@MemphisBraces) August 13, 2019

Peone said the first leg of his journey had been delayed due to a rescheduled flight.

“I didn’t know that I was the only person on the flight. So I arrived at the airport, which is a very tiny airport, and at the desk, they were like, “I don’t know if we even need to make the announcement, because it’s just you.” I was like, “Oh, no. Do the announcement,”’ he was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

“When I stepped on, it was just this wash of empty seats, which is a site you don’t see very often,” Peone told CBS New York.

The 35-year-old said he recorded the crew loading sandbags on the empty plane to help it maintain balance and fly.

The aircraft generally used for this route carries about 70 people, according to SeatGuru.

But with just the cabin crew and Peone aboard, the plane was missing some serious weight.

The crew also went through standard pre-flight safety procedures, he said.

“You never get allowed into the cockpit, right? But I guess when it’s just one guy they let me in and I got to shake the pilots’ hands,” Peone said.

But that wasn’t the only reason for Peone to relish the special treatment.

“It was whatever I wanted,” he said, recalling how the cabin crew had poured him a drink “immediately and then another drink immediately after that.”

The viral video also shows one of the pilots joking that Peone had his "own private jet."

"I was tempted to try to set a record to sit in every single seat for like, two minutes on the flight so that I could actually sit everywhere," he told the Post. "But I didn't feel that ambitious."

Peone was heading to New York to check on the health of his grandfather.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.