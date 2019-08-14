Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: New York-based Director's 'Once-in-a-lifetime-experience' to fly Home All Alone in Commercial Plane

Peone was flying home from Colorado via Salt Lake City last week when he realized he was the only passenger on the flight and was going to have the entire plane to himself.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 14, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
Watch: New York-based Director's 'Once-in-a-lifetime-experience' to fly Home All Alone in Commercial Plane
Video grab. (Twitter/ @vincentpeone )
Loading...

Multiple-stop journeys can leave air passengers exhausted. They can also prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, if you are New York-based director Vincent Peone.

Peone was flying home from Colorado via Salt Lake City last week when he realized he was the only passenger on the flight and was going to have the entire plane to himself.

He recorded the once-in-a-lifetime journey on his mobile camera and shared it on Twitter, where it has been viewed nearly two million times besides collecting thousands of likes, comments and retweets.

"That looks like an awesome experience! " Delta Air Line said in a tweet to Peone.

And netizens reacted to the man’s special experience in their own way.

https://twitter.com/BrianaLG/status/1161103556113502209

Peone said the first leg of his journey had been delayed due to a rescheduled flight.

“I didn’t know that I was the only person on the flight. So I arrived at the airport, which is a very tiny airport, and at the desk, they were like, “I don’t know if we even need to make the announcement, because it’s just you.” I was like, “Oh, no. Do the announcement,”’ he was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

“When I stepped on, it was just this wash of empty seats, which is a site you don’t see very often,” Peone told CBS New York.

The 35-year-old said he recorded the crew loading sandbags on the empty plane to help it maintain balance and fly.

The aircraft generally used for this route carries about 70 people, according to SeatGuru.

But with just the cabin crew and Peone aboard, the plane was missing some serious weight.

The crew also went through standard pre-flight safety procedures, he said.

“You never get allowed into the cockpit, right? But I guess when it’s just one guy they let me in and I got to shake the pilots’ hands,” Peone said.

But that wasn’t the only reason for Peone to relish the special treatment.

“It was whatever I wanted,” he said, recalling how the cabin crew had poured him a drink “immediately and then another drink immediately after that.”

The viral video also shows one of the pilots joking that Peone had his "own private jet."

"I was tempted to try to set a record to sit in every single seat for like, two minutes on the flight so that I could actually sit everywhere," he told the Post. "But I didn't feel that ambitious."

Peone was heading to New York to check on the health of his grandfather.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

