WATCH: New York Cyclist's Incredible Balancing Act with Jumbo Suitcase on Head

Videos of balancing acts often make us wonder what our human body is capable of doing. Generally, these acts are seen in an enclosed event or at a show, where the person performing the act is placed on the stage to entertain. But, when such acts are seen in a regular environment, they leave us surprised. One such balancing act was witnessed by the people of New York. A cyclist riding through the 5th avenue of the Big Apple turned heads as, on his head, was a big suitcase. Not tied or held, this suitcase stayed put on the cyclist’s head, thanks to his fascinating balancing skills.

The talented cyclist was showered with praise for his skills of balancing but also the confidence he carried along while he was performing the act. Take a look at the video here:

In the video shared by Storyful Viral, the cyclist is seen pedalling his way through the street while the bystanders are gazing at the act. He is shouting, “I got it! Yes sir, I got it!” as he moves with the suitcase on his head. His outfit – a half-sleeve jacket, a black t-shirt, and knee-half shorts – aligned with his courageous demeanour.

At one point, several barricades stand in his way, which the cyclist passes with ease. One slight turn to the left, one to the right, and the cyclist was way past the obstacles, with the suitcase still balanced on his head.

A similar talented rider was recently also spotted right here in India. A video that made rounds on Instagram, among other social media platforms, showed a man, with a huge bundle of dry grass on his head, riding a bicycle through the muddy roads of a village. Without holding the handlebars of the bicycle, the man made his way through, quite adeptly.

