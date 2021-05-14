buzz

Watch: New York Police Reunites Ducklings with their Mother, Leaves Netizens in Awe

Image Credits: Twitter/@mrsberthamason1

However, it’s not yet clear how long the family of ducks were wandering outside of the park.

A heart-warming video that has gone viral on social media shows police officers in New York rescuing a dozen of lost ducklings and reuniting them with their mother. The incident which happened over the weekend went viral after Manhattan Bird Alert shared the story along with captions and videos on Twitter, winning the hearts of netizens.

Going by the visuals shot by David Barrett, founder of Manhattan Bird Alert, the ducklings had wandered off leaving their mother and the Central Park into the portion of the Upper East Side in Manhattan. Their misadventure ended the dozen lost waddled in Lexington Avenue.

The video posted on the microblogging site shows one of the officers walking with the ducklings in the carrier through the streets, followed closely by their watchful mother. The officer can be seen turning and pausing from time to time to let the mother catch up and also shows them crossing the busy Park Avenue, among other streets. The officer then tipped the carrier by Conservatory Water in Central Park, reuniting the family. However, it’s not yet clear how long the family of ducks was wandering outside of the park.

Watch it here:

In another video, Manhattan Bird Alert informed that the rescued mother Mallard and her duckling are doing fine at Central Park’s Conservatory Water.

Meanwhile, both the video posts have gone viral and garnered close to 58,000 combined views on Twitter and dozens of user comments which praised the New York Police force for their kind act.

A user wished them a happy mother’s day.

Another called the rescue “such a sweet thing" and hoping that “park rangers keep an eye" on the ducklings.

A third user hoped that the mother duck is enjoying her day “with her kiddos" after their reunification, while commended the NYPD and wrote “Great Job&rdquo."

Another user posted a couple of photos that show the reunited family and wrote, “Perfect Mother’s Day story."

first published:May 14, 2021, 22:28 IST