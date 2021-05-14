Watch: New York Police Reunites Ducklings with their Mother, Leaves Netizens in Awe

A heart-warming video that has gone viral on social media shows police officers in New York rescuing a dozen of lost ducklings and reuniting them with their mother. The incident which happened over the weekend went viral after Manhattan Bird Alert shared the story along with captions and videos on Twitter, winning the hearts of netizens.

Going by the visuals shot by David Barrett, founder of Manhattan Bird Alert, the ducklings had wandered off leaving their mother and the Central Park into the portion of the Upper East Side in Manhattan. Their misadventure ended the dozen lost waddled in Lexington Avenue.

The video posted on the microblogging site shows one of the officers walking with the ducklings in the carrier through the streets, followed closely by their watchful mother. The officer can be seen turning and pausing from time to time to let the mother catch up and also shows them crossing the busy Park Avenue, among other streets. The officer then tipped the carrier by Conservatory Water in Central Park, reuniting the family. However, it’s not yet clear how long the family of ducks was wandering outside of the park.

Watch it here:

Officers from the @NYPD19Pct rescued a family of a dozen ducklings this morning that had wandered past Lexington Avenue. They put the ducklings in a carrier and mom heard their peeps and followed them back to Central Park, by Conservatory Water! pic.twitter.com/MJmr7lK5Og— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) May 9, 2021

In another video, Manhattan Bird Alert informed that the rescued mother Mallard and her duckling are doing fine at Central Park’s Conservatory Water.

The rescued mother Mallard and her fluffy duckling flotilla are doing fine on Central Park's Conservatory Water now. pic.twitter.com/OfdxfS0pPO— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) May 9, 2021

Meanwhile, both the video posts have gone viral and garnered close to 58,000 combined views on Twitter and dozens of user comments which praised the New York Police force for their kind act.

A user wished them a happy mother’s day.

A happy Mother’s Day to that crew— Andrew MacCachran (@wheresmykilt) May 9, 2021

Another called the rescue “such a sweet thing" and hoping that “park rangers keep an eye" on the ducklings.

Such a sweet thing. I hope the park rangers keep an eye on them and maybe stock the water with fish if there aren’t enough? Otherwise, they’ll be living on bagel bits and Cheerios from the kiddos.— AuntChristine™ WildLife is Essential (@AuntNYC) May 9, 2021

A third user hoped that the mother duck is enjoying her day “with her kiddos" after their reunification, while commended the NYPD and wrote “Great Job&rdquo."

Wow! Hope mommy is enjoying her day with her kiddos. Great job NYPD!— Sara Aguia (@sara_aguia) May 9, 2021

Mama is very protective of her babies. Perfect Mother’s Day story. pic.twitter.com/xLgl6ZuzdP— BerthaMasonMD (@mrsberthamason1) May 9, 2021

Another user posted a couple of photos that show the reunited family and wrote, “Perfect Mother’s Day story."

