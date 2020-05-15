BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: New Zealand Mayor Goes Bungee-Jumping to Celebrate Lifting of Covid-19 Lockdown

Video grab. (Image credit: Facebook)

Video grab. (Image credit: Facebook)

The politician decided to indulge in some adventure sports to mark his celebrations.

Share this:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday announced to reopen the country in gradual phases after analyzing the current situation of coronavirus in the nation. She has also permitted the businesses to reopen across the nation.

The announcement came as a celebration for many, including the mayor of Queenstown Lakes District, Jim Boult. The politician decided to indulge in some adventure sports to mark his celebrations.

The Facebook page of Queenstown Lakes District Council has shared a video from the Kawarau River, showing the early morning bungee-jumping adventure. The district mayor took the first bungee-jumping at the Kawarau Bridge Bungy Centre ever since it opened after the seven-week lockdown in New Zealand.

“Mayor Boult leapt into Level Two this morning out at the AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand over the Kawarau River,” read the caption.

Well, he is not the only man to celebrate Level 2 of New Zealand post coronavirus lockdown.

A lot of people posted pictures on Twitter and Instagram, giving us a glimpse of life in Level 2. They seem to be appreciating the little happiness of life, which did not matter earlier.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading