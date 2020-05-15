Watch: New Zealand Mayor Goes Bungee-Jumping to Celebrate Lifting of Covid-19 Lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday announced to reopen the country in gradual phases after analyzing the current situation of coronavirus in the nation. She has also permitted the businesses to reopen across the nation.

The announcement came as a celebration for many, including the mayor of Queenstown Lakes District, Jim Boult. The politician decided to indulge in some adventure sports to mark his celebrations.

The Facebook page of Queenstown Lakes District Council has shared a video from the Kawarau River, showing the early morning bungee-jumping adventure. The district mayor took the first bungee-jumping at the Kawarau Bridge Bungy Centre ever since it opened after the seven-week lockdown in New Zealand.

“Mayor Boult leapt into Level Two this morning out at the AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand over the Kawarau River,” read the caption.

Well, he is not the only man to celebrate Level 2 of New Zealand post coronavirus lockdown.

A lot of people posted pictures on Twitter and Instagram, giving us a glimpse of life in Level 2. They seem to be appreciating the little happiness of life, which did not matter earlier.

Good morning Auckland. Happy Level 2! pic.twitter.com/Der2xUkN52 — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) May 13, 2020

First sit-down restaurant meal at Level 2! Good to be back!#YumChar pic.twitter.com/dxW2HnW6aS — Matthew Chan (@matthewc1465) May 14, 2020