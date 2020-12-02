Watch: Newlyweds Dance in Busy Market Square as Busker Serenades Couple in UK Street

In times as troubling as a global pandemic, any moment of joy is hard to come by. So a video of two newlyweds dancing with pure joy in the UK has become a little ray of happiness.

The video features a bustling market square. In the midst of this crowd, a gleeful couple, still in wedding dresses, dance freely. They look absolutely unaffected by the wind that’s blowing the bride’s veil or the attention of passers-by. A musician holds a guitar and provides music for the sweet couple, a cover of ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ by Queen. Some people stand around and a ‘dance-floor’ is cleared out on the pavement for the pair to move around in their joyful, carefree glee. Some cheer them on and clap.

Busker serenades newlywed couple dancing on the street 😄 pic.twitter.com/yqTJ2AnKj7 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 2, 2020

The video is a few months old and was originally shared on Facebook by a user named Debbie Ford who had recorded the performance.

According to Chichester Observer, the couple seen dancing in the video are newlyweds Rosie and Jack Davis. They were making their way through Chichester's East Street in September when musician Will Tierney began serenading them on the street. The couple noticed the song was being played for them so they started grooving to the rhythm.

Will later talked to the news portal about the incident. He is originally from Chichester but now lives in Southsea. “It was a great buzz. It was really lovely. It was really great – purely by chance,” he said.

Will used to be a full-time musician. Then the pandemic happened, and all the gigs disappeared. He now sings around in the streets of Portsmouth. He heard cheering and shouting when the couple walked into the street and decided to dedicate his next song to them with something more romantic.

The street musician added that most of the time passers-by don’t notice them but this was different. “It was just lovely, with the whole street seeming to be dancing,” he said.

He also added how things are so bad for musicians because of the pandemic and he hopes they are better soon.