An initiative by &
1-min read

Watch: Nick and Kevin Jonas Nail the TikTok Emoji Dance Challenge

In the 6-second clip, the Jonas brothers are seen boogying to the tunes of Lalala.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
Watch: Nick and Kevin Jonas Nail the TikTok Emoji Dance Challenge
Kevin and Nick Jonas try out the #emojichallenge on TikTok | Image credit: Instagram

The hashtag #emojidance, has been the top trend on video-sharing social networking app, TikTok with users posting videos of them dancing to form emojis as part of the challenge.

The hilarious challenge has glued TikTok users as they groove to Y2K’s popular song, 'Lalala', while they create emojis with their palms and fingers to match it up to the tune.

Apart from being performed more than 650 million times, the TikTok challenge has celebrities hooked to it as well, including Kevin and Nick Jonas.

A few days ago, Nick and Kevin took part in the #emojidance challenge and the result was nothing short of epic. The video was later posted by Nick on his official Instagram account.

Nick captioned the video, "Nailed It."

View this post on Instagram

Nailed it.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

In the 6-second clip, the Jonas brothers are seen boogying to the tunes of Lalala.

For those off the beam, Hand emoji challenge on TikTok requires users to replicate a series of hand emojis which appear on their screens.

Quirky and often meaningless challenge from TikTok go viral every once a while.

Last year, #TumbleweedChallenge took TikTok craze to a whole new level.

Initially popularized by talk show host Jimmy Fallon, in the challenge, users were supposed to roll on the ground to tunes related to western genre movies.

The challenge had TikTok users from around the globe posting videos of them tumbling over the floor in hysterical ways.

