WATCH: Nikki Haley Lashes Out at US TV Host For 'Racist' Comments on Her Name

Indian-origin American politician Nikki Haley has hit out at “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin for her alleged racist comments. During a recent episode of the show, Hostin branded Haley a “chameleon” for not using her Indian name, Nimrata. Hostin told her other co-hosts that Haley apparently did it to appease Republican voters.

“There are some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass…,” Hostin said on air before she was cut by her co-hosts, Sara Haines, who said, “I don’t think that’s fair, you go by a different name.” Hostin with a quick rebuttal said that it was because most Americans could not spell Asuncion, her original name.

Hostin’s comments expectedly did not go down well with Haley who slammed called the TV host a “racist”. Posting a clip of Hostin’s comments on Twitter, Haley said that Nikki was also an Indian name and that she was proud of it.

“Thanks for your concern, Sunny. It’s racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I’m proud of that. What’s sad is the left’s hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn’t your birth name,” she tweeted.

Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It's racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name… pic.twitter.com/NI3KZXjD6F — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 20, 2022

Social media users shared their take on the incident. While some came out in support of Nikki Haley, there were many others who called her a hypocrite for her political leaning toward former President Donald Trump and his alleged white supremacist policies.

Folks like @Sunny Hostin, @JoyAnnReid and @TiffanyDCross regularly get away with such rank racism. Why? Because to folks like @MSNBC's President (@RJonesNews) and many others on the Left, this is the "right kind" of racism.https://t.co/WMJSXRi1YR — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) September 20, 2022

Your name isn't the problem. Your horrible politics and your support for white nationalist policies and candidates is the problem. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 21, 2022

Madame, the issue is that your beloved Mr Trump tried to overthrow the government, have himself installed as autocrat, used the DOJ to prosecute his personal enemies, and stole nuclear secrets, and you were AOK with it all. See why that's a problem or nah? — BillWolff (@ProducerGuy1) September 20, 2022

Nikki Haley, born as Nimrata Nikki Randhawa to Punjabi Sikh immigrant parents in the US, served as the first female governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She adopted her present name after her marriage to Michael Haley in 1996. Nikki Haley was also the first Indian American to hold a federal cabinet-rank position after being named as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

