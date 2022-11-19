CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Norway Dance Group Quick Style Performs to Kala Chashma With An 'Usher' Twist

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 11:37 IST

International

Quick Style Performs to Kala Chashma With An 'Usher' Twist . (Image: Instagram/@QuickStyle)

Quick Style chose the popular Bollywood number Kala Chashma to groove to.

The Norwegian dance crew, Quick Style, has once again left the internet spellbound with yet another energetic performance. This time, it is not just them but also American singer Usher, who is a part of the video. Quick Style chose the popular Bollywood number Kala Chashma to groove to. However, this time it was with a twist. They begin with the Bollywood peppy number and soon, they can be seen performing the same steps on one of Usher’s songs.

The energetic choreography is what has left the netizens stunned. One of the group members kicks another to make the latter fall to the ground. However, when the track picks up the pace, the member on the ground twerks and amps up the vibe. The entire group then performs the whole choreography in sync and their coordination has garnered immense praise online. Have a look:

The video has over 247K views. “You guys represent the world..White+Black+Asian+Indian all are dancing in one rhythm..thats the future of humanity..god bless this kind of friendship," commented an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor collaborated with the group to perform on the song, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha.’ Uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Quick Style, the caption read, “Always listen to the seasoned one." The short clip shows the group of dancers turning to look at the dancer who is portraying a woman. This happens as he crosses in front of them. Just when the camera pans, you can spot Anil, who is standing in the corner. He instructs the boys to turn around and he starts to move in the opposite direction of the woman with all the boys following him.

Earlier, the group showed off their quirky dance moves to Kangana Ranaut’s hit song Sadi Gali from her film Tanu Weds Manu. The dancers checked all the boxes, from eye grabbing thumkas to amazing expressions. Sharing the clip on their Instagram profile, Quick Style, who have been creating a storm on the internet since the starting of this month, wrote: “We are not done yet.”

first published:November 19, 2022, 11:37 IST
last updated:November 19, 2022, 11:37 IST