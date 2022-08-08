WATCH: Norwegian Diplomat Shares Old Video of Kazakh Woman Playing Dombra By a Pink Lake

Footage of a Kazakhstan woman playing dombra, a long-necked Kazakh musical string instrument, has gone viral on the internet. The main highlight of the viral clip is the woman’s choice of location to display her musical prowess. The youngster who is said to be only 23-year-old played melodious tunes on the dombra against the backdrop of a popular lake in Kazakhstan that turns pink in colour every several years. It is believed that the presence of a particular type of algae is what gives Lake Köbeituz its pink tint colour.

The viral video begins with the woman seated relaxingly on a chair that is placed right above the lake shore. She is playing harmonious music as the camera continues to capture her. What’s more intriguing about the viral clip is the woman’s choice of costume. Rather than picking up something casual, she chose to wear a traditional Kazakh costume. The blue-hued ensemble is accentuated by sequential work and frills all over it. It is accompanied by a matching hat featuring chunky stripes towards the sides and fur detailing on the top.

Not only is she playing a harmonious tune, but the anonymous woman is also enjoying the music herself. The viral video of the woman was shared by the former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Twitter. While sharing the clip, Solheim wrote, “A 23-year-old musician, is playing in Lake Köbeituz, a salt lake in Kazakhstan that turns pink every several years. Fashion, nature, vibes … beautiful.”

As soon as the video surfaced online, it caught the attention of a barrage of Twitter users. Upon watching the clip, a netizen hailed the creativity showcased in the clip. “Sir! Playing music is a Creative Act! And And And in Creativity, Life Change! Beauty being Creative,” wrote the user.

Another person highlighted that the “World is so full of beautiful miracles”. Meanwhile, one more called it “Great.” Take a look at the response below:

As per a report by the Indian Express, the viral video was seemingly captured two years ago and was shared by Marzhan Kapsamat via social media. The resurfaced footage that’s now doing the rounds on the internet has garnered over 2.1 million views and over 317 likes on the micro-blogging platform.

