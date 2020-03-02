English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Nurse, Cop in Protective Gear Shake a Leg After Work in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Screenshot from video tweeted by People's Daily, China @PDChina.

Screenshot from video tweeted by People's Daily, China @PDChina.

In the shared video, one can see that the nurse and policeman working at the same coronavirus hospital waltz together to relax at the end of their shifts in the Fangcang field hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 10:45 AM IST
Share this:

A heartwarming video went viral on the social media which shows a nurse and a police officer donning protective gear have been caught on camera dancing waltz at the end of their shift in China and has left Twitter quite amused.

The video was shared by one of the leading media outlets of China with the caption: "May I have the pleasure of dancing with you? A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dancing a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan."

In the shared video, one can see that the nurse and policeman working at the same coronavirus hospital waltz together to relax at the end of their shifts in the Fangcang field hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

As the post went viral, it has warmed the hearts of thousands of people and social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "Dancing over the crisis...This is great!"

Another wrote, "Well done the hospital staff must be exhausted."

A post read, "I don't touch humans these days lol!! But that's very romantic."

"This is too sweet. You are the most adorable people" a user remarked.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story