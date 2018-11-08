Watch: NYC's Empire State Building Towered in Bright Orange to Celebrate Diwali
Musician Jay Sean and Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri were also invited by the Federation of Indian Associations to light the ceremonial lamp.
In celebration of #Diwali & the @FIANYNJCTorg, our lights will shine in orange tonight.— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) November 7, 2018
📷: @javanng pic.twitter.com/tONsiD65ie
On Wednesday evening, the iconic Empire State Building was lit up with bright orange lights to mark the festival of Diwali, the annual festival observed by Indians around the world to celebrate the victory of good over evil.
Lights were not the only item of celebration. The Empire Building, owned by the Empire State Realty Trust, also invited Indian origin musician Jay Sean and Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri to light the ceremonial lamp. The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations and included dancers shaking a leg to Indian beats in bright Bollywood-inspired costumes.
We were pleased to welcome Miss America 2014 @NinaDavuluri and singer & songwriter @jaysean to ceremoniously light us orange in celebration of Diwali and the @FIANYNJCTorg! pic.twitter.com/85f3gl66cA— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) November 7, 2018
The Empire State Building will be lit tonight in honor of #Diwali. Singer Jay Sean & Miss America 2014, Nina Davuluri kicked off today’s historic event. #Diwali2018 #ProudHindu 🙏🏽 @EmpireStateBldg pic.twitter.com/wQfhLCd44Z— jennbisramtv (@jennbisramtv) November 7, 2018
Many on social media shared images of the Empire State Building, often called the most famous building in the world, looking absolutely stunning in orange.
Diwali Lighting at a iconic tower of Empire State Building By FIA thank you Empire State Reality Trust for the opportunity pic.twitter.com/vtmP9Pygzk— FIA NYNJCT (@FIANYNJCTorg) November 7, 2018
The @EmpireStateBldg lit orange for Diwali and the Federation Of Indian Associations. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/sjmQ0SJoVA— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) November 7, 2018
@EmpireStateBldg lit orange on the occasion of Diwali! #Diwali #FestivalofLights pic.twitter.com/JMmTyCUUyL— Prasoon Mishra (@Prasoon89) November 7, 2018
