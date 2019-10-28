Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Obese Cat Runs Underwater Treadmill, Wins Hearts on Internet

To help Cinderblock lose weight, Kiffney and other staff members have come up with an underwater treadmill.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 28, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Watch: Obese Cat Runs Underwater Treadmill, Wins Hearts on Internet
Video grab. (Facebook)

A feline from Washington is winning hearts all over the internet for the most 'purrfect' reason; its workout routine. Cinderblock, a morbidly obese cat weighing 25 pounds, has grabbed the eyeballs of Reddit and Twitter users on Friday after she was seen trying to get in shape.

A grey domestic short-haired cat, Cinderblock’s previous owner, who had picked up some health issues, couldn’t take care of the cat any longer. So the 8-year-old feline was sent away to Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham near Canadian border to be euthanised, medical director and veterinarian Brita Kiffney told CNN.

Kiffney further informed that the last owner had an ailing father to look after, who was suffering from dementia.

Speaking about the cat, Kiffney said, "I couldn't do it and asked her to relinquish her to me. She agreed and was grateful, as she really didn't want to euthanize Cinder but was overwhelmed with the care of her father. So, she is morbidly obese, due to overfeeding by the father."

To help Cinderblock lose weight, Kiffney and other staff members have come up with an underwater treadmill.

The hospital later posted a video of the cat using the treadmill. Sharing it on their Facebook page, the Northshore Veterinary Hospital wrote, “Many people have wondered why we are subjecting Cinder to the underwater treadmill. Cinder has arthritis in multiple joints and is carrying an extra 10 lb of body weight. The water provides a reduced weight-bearing environment that increases functional use of limbs without marked weight loading and resultant discomfort to joints. She's still in the process of becoming acclimated to this treadmill and the water level is lower than we would like just so she can become used to the process.”

Since posted, the video has been seen more than 2.2 million times.

Watch the video here:

Kiffney further said that the hospital is undertaking measures to raise awareness of pet obesity. He went on to say that most of the pet owners never realize that their pets are overweight.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
