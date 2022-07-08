Watch: Octopus Changes Its Colour, Camouflages Itself Depending On Surroundings

We have seen thousands of creatures around us, on the land and underwater. They surprise us every single time with their beauty and uniqueness. A recent social media video that has gone viral shows the astonishing ability of an octopus to change its colour in reaction to its surroundings.

The octopus can be seen moving under the sea and changing the colour of its skin in response to its surroundings. The video has been tweeted by the wonder of Science. The Tweet says, “An incredible example of colour changing and camouflage by an octopus filmed off the coast of Mozambique. Credit: Nick Ruberg.”

An incredible example of color changing and camouflage by an octopus filmed off the coast of Mozambique. Credit: Nick Rubergpic.twitter.com/PBY4tXcCTy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 6, 2022

Within just a few days, the video has surfaced all over the internet, and over lakh users have already liked it. Apart from this, more than 20,000 users have retweeted the video as well. One of the users commented, “Wonder if the octopus can colour change/camouflage itself down to very small increments, down to the pixel, if you will. If so, then the texture is just tiny, and subtle colour changes, to reflect little micro-shadows. Just a guess on my part.”

Another user commented, “These or any other beings — they’re all more wondrous than we give any of them credit for.”

“Is the colour determination based upon sight/thought? It appears as if the above octopus turns dark when he spots & selects the darker hole but then lightens once there to match the surroundings. Curious,” another wrote.

One more said, “There is so much that we are not being told about this world and anything that doesn’t fit with the current narrative, is labelled as conspiracy theories. Some kind of intelligent being/s exists that makes all the things we are seeing that we can’t make.”

