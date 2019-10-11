Watch: Odisha Priest Draws Flak for Blessing Devotees with Feet on Vijaya Dashami
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a priest in Khurda, Odisha, can be seen blessing devotees with his feet.
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a priest in Khurda, Odisha, can be seen blessing devotees with his feet.
The video has led to an outrage on social media, with some people even calling it offensive and dehumanizing.
The video, which has been shared by leading news channels in Odisha, was apparently taken on Vijaya Dashami, after Vahana Puja, which revolves around the worship of vehicles.
In the video, various drivers of vehicles can be seen sitting in a queue, while the priest who seems to be reciting prayers, arrives to bless the devotees. He can then be seen touching the backs of the devotees with his foot.
However, according to reports, the priest himself has clarified his stance on the "feet on head blessing"; he asserted that it is an ancient tradition and devotees allow priests to touch them with their foot because it allows the latter to absorb their sins. He also said that there is nothing humiliating or insulting about the gesture, it is just a way of blessing and that there is nothing wrong about it.
Watch the video shared by Kanak News here:
